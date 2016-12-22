The holidays are in full swing; kids all over Sanpete County are honing their lists for Santa; colored lights twinkle from eaves, bushes, and trees. The stores are filled with shoppers; gingerbread and peppermint scent the air. And exhausted parents wonder if they’ll make it through the next few days.

I’ve frequently written about teaching children to be loving and giving; I’ve stressed that it’s a parent’s job to shape independent, happy adults. And I’ve cautioned you not to overindulge your child.

I’ve seen too many examples, even in my own family, of parents who grant their children’s every wish. This indulgence seems to be to be most prevalent at Christmas time. Parents often max out their credit cards to provide that coveted smartphone, designer jeans, miniature motorized jeep, etc. The constant barrage of advertisements urging us to “buy, buy, buy” doesn’t help either.

Our culture tells us that we deserve a huge house, an SUV with all the accessories, every electronic gadget made, and closets full of the latest fashions. We are also told by the media that we’re bad parents if our kids don’t have their own ATV, computer, car, etc. But the media is wrong, wrong, wrong!

Studies of preschoolers to adolescents over the past decade reveal that self-motivated, disciplined kids who could delay gratification consistently outperformed their more impulsive peers on everything from grades to standardized achievement test scores.

One of the studies used a “delayed-dollar” test to assess the ability of 8th graders to put off gratification for a larger reward. Kids were given the choice of $5 now or $10 a week from now. Note, that this is an easy test you can give your own kids. If your child would rather wait a week and get twice the money, you’ve probably done a good job of modeling fiscal responsibility and teaching the importance of waiting for better things down the road.

Most child psychologists urge parents to let their kids experience frustration. You may hate to see your child weeping over not having something or being unable to accomplish a task, but frustration can teach him how to solve problems. He’ll learn that life doesn’t give instant rewards.

I think it’s sad that so many kids today never know the unmitigated joy of finally receiving a coveted gift. I remember wishing for a doll that could open and close its eyes, drink a bottle, and wet its diaper. I cut out the picture of the doll from the catalog, and I gazed at the doll when I saw it on display. Then, one Christmas, that doll appeared under the tree along with brightly wrapped packages of underwear, sweaters, and mittens. It was the only toy I received, and I still treasure the memory.

You can help your children with their self-discipline by encouraging them to take music lessons, develop a hobby such as painting or knitting, and participate in sports. Anything which requires effort and practice will build self-confidence as well as self-discipline.

Also, if your child breaks his remote control car or loses her bicycle because she forgot to put it away, don’t be quick to replace it. In fact, give your child a way to earn the replacement. And let her character grow.

This Christmas season, help your children experience the joy of giving to others, rather than focusing on the things they want. Let them stir and knead fancy bread and candies to give away to the neighbors. Take them to pick out a gift for a name from an Angel Tree, or help them select a family to surprise with gifts on their doorstep. Use your imagination to figure out a way to spread joy. The Christmas spirit will glow brighter and will warm you long after the tree is taken down, and the wrapping paper put away.