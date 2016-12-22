Eric Anderson

Eric Victor Anderson, 63, of Manti, passed away on Dec. 19, 2016.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1953 to Lloyd Victor and Audrey Elaine Anderson in Long Beach, California. The second of six children, Eric was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis soon after birth, a disease that for many would have curtailed their possibilities and their future.

For Eric, this was not the case, and he went on to achieve the impossible, over and over again. From playing Cowboys and Indians as a boy, to excelling in the Army ROTC program during college, and serving a full-time mission, nothing could hold him back. After serving in the Florida South Mission, he returned to the Missionary Training Center as a teacher and there met Arlene, Marie Daley. They were married in the Manti Temple for time and all eternity on Aug. 23, 1986.

In Hawaii, fatherhood soon followed, bringing into his life his four beloved children: EricRoss, Makenna, Ethan, and Malia. On the islands, he continued his lifetime love of learning, which included interests in Hawaiian history, the Chinese language, and the Boy Scouts of America.

Following his years in Hawaii, Eric and his family relocated to Texas where his love of scouting continued, this time as an Executive with the BSA. Just as he did in Hawaii, Eric loved his time with the people of Texas and moved to Utah not knowing what the future held. Returning to Manti where he was married many years before, Eric again came to love the people of Utah and enjoyed his service in this wonderful community.

Some might think that death at 63 was far too young, that he was robbed of precious time. The reality is that his faith, hard work, and perseverance laid the foundation for the miracle of his extended life. The number one constant in Eric’s life is his commitment to God, which was evidenced by a level of consecration that is rarely seen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Rebekah Lousie Anderson. He is survived by his wife Arlene, his children EricRoss (Anela), Makenna, Ethan, and Malia, and his two grandsons, Kainoa and Kala’i. He is also survived by his siblings, Rachel Cresswell (Lyn), Scott Bradley Anderson, Jeffrey Anderson, and Emilie Andrews (David).

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Stake Center. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.