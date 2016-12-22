James Henrickson

James (Jim) Franklin Hendrickson, 76, of Fairview, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on Dec. 1, 1940 to James Smith and Edna Kate (Hardy) Hendrickson in Washington D.C. His childhood was spent on Capitol Hill of Salt Lake City and his teenage years were spent in Bountiful, Utah.

He met his sweetheart, Anna, through mutual friends and they were married less than a year later. Their 53-year marriage was full of adventure and love. They had a wonderfully large family of four boys and nine girls. Five of those girls were sandwiched in the middle. So, he was outnumbered by all of those girls most of the time. But, it made for a spunky home.

Jim had a sharp mind and was the most non-judgmental person you could ever meet. He loved everyone, and everyone loved him. Jim was the perfect example of a Christ-like person. He was always sensitive to others’ needs, and prioritized others above himself. We hope that we can live our lives by following his great example.

He developed a love for gardening at a young age. He and Anna were famous for their large, well-groomed, prolific garden. They spent countless hours working together in their garden, and derived much joy from sharing their produce with others.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Anna, and 12 of 13 children: Joy (George), Connie (Gary), Brian (Janine), Sheri (Ricky), Greg (Donnetta), Julie (Kevin), Debbie (Jerron), Becky (Matt), Nancy (Gordon), Teresa (Scott), David (Cassie), Eric (Rachel); sister, Patricia Fenwick; 53 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tami, granddaughter Kayeanna, and great-granddaughter Haley.

A viewing was held on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N 100 W, Mt. Pleasant) from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of his life was held on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Fairview Third Ward Chapel (131 E 100 N, Fairview) at noon, with a viewing prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.