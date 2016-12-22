James Jacobsen

James Dewey Jacobsen passed away on Dec. 19, 2016 surrounded by his family.

Jim was born Oct. 17, 1942 to Bernard and Betty Jacobsen in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He married Nancy Louise Woodside on June 14, 1963. Together they have three children, Wade (Diane) Nephi Utah, Annette Taylor (Kevin) Moroni, Utah, and Natalie Jacobsen (Deceased). They have six grandchildren, Kevin, Colby, Cameron, Jordan, Camie, and Hannah. They have seven great-grandchildren with an 8th due this month.

Jim loved life. He spent years working with the youth in Moroni with various activities. He also loved camping and being with his family. Jim’s greatest joy in life was supporting his kids, grandchildren and serving others. He was also very supportive of North Sanpete High School and Juab High School athletics.

Jim is well known for his sheep shearing abilities and is well thought of around the State of Utah in the sheep industry. He worked hard his whole life. Jim especially loved Nancy and her happiness was always on his mind. Jim will always be remembered for his kind acts, lawn mowers and dogs. The family would like to thank Dr. Jim Rosenbeck and the Central Valley Medical Center for their patience and professional care. A very special thanks to Gary and Jeff Richards and the people at Sanpete Steel for their love and friendship, you added quality years to his life.

Preceded in death by his parents (Bernard and Betty), brother (Don) and his daughter (Natalie). Funeral services with be Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in the Moroni Stake Center at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. A viewing will also be held Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6-8 p.m. in the Moroni Stake Center. Interment in the Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.