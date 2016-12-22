Six County Association of Governments lauds Zions Bank, outgoing commissioner

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

12-22-2016

RICHFIELD — Local and neighboring leadership recognized both Zions Bank and retiring County Commissioner Steve Frischknecht last week.

The recognition was a component of the 27th annual recognition banquet of the Six County Association of Governments (SCOAG) and Six County Economic Development District (SCEDD).

During the banquet, held on Dec. 7 in Richfield, members highlighted Zions Bank as the Sanpete County “Business of the Year.”

The award was presented by Sanpete County Commissioner Claudia Jarrett to Zions Bank’s central Utah leadership, Doug Balch, south central Utah region president; Nate Christensen, Ephraim financial center manager; and David Warren, Manti financial center manager,

“It’s an honor to provide financial resources and opportunities to the communities of central Utah,” said David Warren, Zions Bank vice president and manager at Manti’s financial center. “We are truly humbled to receive this award from Sanpete County.”

Christensen said, “It has been very exciting to take part in the continual growth of Sanpete County.

According to Zions Bank Communications Officer Adam Young, Zions Bank has been a part of Sanpete County since 1978, when it acquired five branches of First State Bank that had locations across South Central Utah.

Today, there are two branches in Sanpete County, one in Manti and one in Ephraim. Young said the bank is proud to enjoy the greatest share of deposits in the county, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data.

In 2006, Zions Bank donated an old-fashioned village clock to Manti’s Main Street Enhancement project. A decade later, the clock is a symbol of the longstanding businesses that keep an area “ticking,” said Young.

Young also said that Zions Bank’s Sanpete-area employees — some whom have worked at Zions Bank for two or three decade — volunteer to teach financial education classes at local schools and Snow College and help paint the homes of elderly residents during Zions Bank’s annual Paint-a-Thon.

Additionally, the bank is a supporter of the Sanpete Junior Livestock show, Manti High School, Snow College and the new Sanpete County Fairgrounds, as well as many other organizations in the county.

In addition to recognizing Zions Bank at the banquet, Sanpete County Commissioner and SCAOG board member Steve Frischknecht was lauded for his years of service to Sanpete County.

Frischknecht is retiring from public service after two terms as commissioner. He was originally elected in 2008, running unopposed for the republican nomination after incumbent Mark Anderson dropped out. He went on to defeat democrat Claude Pickett in the final election.

Commissioner Frischknecht sought re-election in 2012 and was challenged by Eric Zeeman of Chester, but easily got more than 70 percent of the vote in the republican convention to win the nomination without a primary, then went on to win unopposed in the final election.

“It takes a lot of understanding (of public policy) to do the commission job,” said Frischknecht at a Mayors and Commissioners Meeting last week, where he was recognized for his service as well.

At the Mayors and Commissioners Meeting, the other commissioners presented him with a wooden watch created by Sterling resident Garry Bringhurst, who is known for his wood working ability. The commissioners also gave Frischknecht a rolling pin for his wife’s rolling pin collection and a wallet.

Frischknecht served as the commission’s liaison with the Sanpete County Fair and helped get the ball rolling on the redevelopment of the fairgrounds, which are scheduled to begin in the spring.

He said his other main focus was “preserving our ability to use the public lands, including grazing, recreation and hunting,” and preserving road access into public lands.

Frischknecht also served on the board of the Central Utah Water Conservancy District, which sensitized him to the water needs Utah will face in the future. Between now and 2060, he said, Utah will need to spent $33 billion on water infrastructure, including projects like the Narrows, to supply a growing population.