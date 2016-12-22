Through the lens of time: A story of selfless service

Suzanne Dean

Publisher

12-22-2016

GUNNISON—Some stories can only be told, and are best told, with the passage of time.

The accident that changed the lives of Mark and Deah Anderson of Gunnison, and their family, seemingly within the twinkling of an eye, happened 16 years ago.

That fateful moment left Deah Anderson, the vivacious mother of four, permanently disabled. She now lives in a care center.

But it also precipitated what may be the biggest community outpouring of generosity and service ever in Sanpete County. Volunteer efforts to help Mark, Deah and their children continued not for days, not for months, but for years.

Yet nothing was written about the community response at the time. Mark Anderson turned down a request from Sam Penrod of KSL News to do a story. In part, that was because he’s not the kind of person who wants to call attention to himself. In part, it was because he was almost embarrassed by everything people did for him and his family. In part, it was because the trauma of the accident and Deah’s injuries was too close, too raw for him to talk about it.

But the story of what happened between November 2000 and September 2005 deserves to be told. As Jeana James, a close friend of Deah’s who put together a book-length history of the accident and its aftermath, wrote, it is “a story of survival, sadness, hope, strength, joy and miracles. Deah’s story depicts incredible human spirit and an abundance of selfless love.”

It is a story that is especially fitting at Christmas time.

Mark Anderson grew up in Gunnison in what his boss, Kent Larsen, superintendent of the South Sanpete School District, describes as “a very good family” with “tradition-packed values.”

Deah was born in Salt Lake City but grew up in Dry Creek, a tiny community in Uintah County. At the time of her birth, her family had a neighbor who called her mother “Lois dear.” It sounded like “Lois Deah.” That’s how the new baby got her name.

Mark and Deah met at Snow College. He was a returned missionary and a sophomore. She was a freshman. He noticed her because she was on crutches. She had injured her foot in the powder puff football game during homecoming.

Ultimately, both transferred to Utah State University, where they got engaged. On July 19, 1985, they were married in the Manti LDS Temple. He was 23; she was 20. According to Mark, they were “madly in love.”

That fall, Mark got a job teaching shop at a middle school in Green River, Emery County. The Andersons spent five years in Green River. During those years, a daughter, Nicole, and a son, Jace, were born.

In 1991, a position opened teaching shop at Gunnison Valley Middle School and Gunnison Valley High School. The family was excited to get back to Mark’s hometown.

Mark and Deah built a new house on a 1.25-acre lot in Gunnison and had two more children—a son, Rylan, and a daughter, Macady.

By the end of the1990s, the family was settled and happy. “Life was simple and very satisfying,” Mark writes in Jeana James’ memoir. “Our future looked bright and full of endless enjoyment of our kids. We felt blessed beyond measure.”

With Christmas approaching, Deah was anxious to take a family photo to send out with Christmas cards. The family drove to a ranch near Mayfield, and Mark set a camera that had a self-timer on a ladder. The resulting photos were the last before the family’s fortunes changed forever.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2000, Deah and a friend threw a seventh birthday party for Rylan and some of the boys in his elementary school class. His actual birthday is Nov. 19. The party was a few days early.

At about dusk, Deah loaded children who lived in Mayfield in her car and took them home. She and Rylan were returning to Gunnison when she hit a deer, the airbags in the car inflated and the horn started honking.

Deah pulled off the highway approximately across the road from the White Hills landfill. A couple of passers-by stopped. One happened to be a family friend who had attended USU with Mark and Deah.

As Deah stood outside her car on the driver’s side watching the two men try to stop the horn from honking, a car traveling along the highway hit her and propelled her body 75 feet. She landed on the pavement.

“I rushed over to her,” the friend said later. “I could see that she was not breathing, and I could not detect a pulse, so I started CPR as best I knew how.”

The 911 call came in to Sanpete County dispatch at 6 p.m. An ambulance arrived, and the crew determined Deah was still alive. The EMTs took her to Gunnison Valley Hospital. The friend took Rylan and went straight to the Anderson home.

The friend told Mark he needed to get to the Gunnison Valley emergency room. “Now Mark,” the friend said, “it’s bad.”

At the hospital, doctors told Mark Lifeflight had been called. After care was arranged for the children, Mark’s brother and sister-in-law drove him to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo.

Sometime after midnight, a doctor came to the waiting room and described Deah’s injuries. She had a fractured pelvis, broken collarbone, torn ligament in her knee, bruising around a kidney, laceration to the liver, large laceration on her forehead, abrasions over the bridge of her nose, and abrasions on the inner and outer side of her lip. Those were injuries that could heal.

The problem was a closed head injury, which meant even though her skull wasn’t fractured, the shock waves that had gone through her brain when her head hit the pavement had done a lot of damage.

There was damage to the upper part of the brain stem, which is involved in walking and balance. There was damage to the occipital lobe behind the ears, where visual information is processed. The left temporal lobe, which is involved in auditory processing and language, was damaged. The corpus callosum, the nerves that coordinate between the right and left hemispheres of the brain, was injured.

When Mark was permitted in her room in ICU, he saw a tube going into her lungs to keep her breathing, one going into her stomach and a tube surgically implanted below her shoulder to monitor her heart. She was in a neck brace and had stitches in her forehead.

“When I touched her hand, there was no movement whatsoever. It was just limp,” he said. “The nurse shined a light in her pupils. They didn’t dilate.”

Mark stayed at the hospital for two days. The third day after the accident, a Sunday, was Ryland’s actual birthday, and a family party had been planned. He headed home.

Nicole, the oldest daughter, who was 12, had started getting the party ready and had found the gift Deah had bought for Rylan. But they didn’t have a cake, at least not at first.

“After I arrived home, sometime Sunday afternoon, our front doorbell rang…There stood a big man holding a huge bunch of balloons and a birthday cake,” Mark later recalled. “He stepped through the door and said, ‘I think there is a boy here that is having a birthday.’ I remember Rylan coming in from the kitchen. His eyes were as big as saucers. So many little things like that helped sustain us and get us through.”

Mark returned to his classroom the next day. His principal and vice principal came to his room to extend support in behalf of the faculty.

“Through the whole ordeal, both of my schools (Gunnison Valley Middle and Gunnison Valley High) were very supportive and continually reminded me that everything (at the schools) was fine and that I should be in Provo with Deah.”

What was remarkable, Mark says, was the extent to which students in his classrooms stepped up and directed themselves. On numerous occasions, he let some of the class leaders know what the assignments were, and the classes went forward without him being there.

About a week after the accident, the Relief Society president from the Andersons’ LDS ward visited the hospital. When she shook Mark’s hand, she pressed a $100 bill into it. He tried to give it back. She insisted he keep it.

That was the beginning of a crescendo of cash donations, gifts, cards and letters that increased as Christmas approached.

The faculties at the schools where Mark taught and even the staff at Gunnison Valley Hospital collected money.

An elderly man who had worked on construction jobs with Mark’s late father stopped by the house and handed Mark a check for $1,000.

“He was a rough man who you would never meet at church,” Mark said. “I knew he didn’t have much.”

Mark told the man he couldn’t accept the money. With tears in his eyes, the man said, “Mark, we want you to have it.”

About three weeks before Christmas, Mark came home from work to find three nurses from UVRMC in his living room. They told him the nurses at the hospital wanted to do something to help. They handed him a check for $1,200.

In the middle of the living room was an enormous pile of presents. The nurses told Mark they were from a family with young children who wanted to give up some of their gifts to let the Anderson children know people cared.

“On Christmas, when we opened the presents, each of the presents had a little letter from the giver to the recipient,” Mark said. “It was very touching.”

Meanwhile, at a ward Christmas party, Jace, the Andersons’ oldest son, told the man playing Santa he wanted a shotgun for Christmas. “Santa” mentioned the request to a farmer in the community. Later that week, there was a knock on the Santa’s door. There stood the farmer holding a shotgun.

Santa let Mark know about the gift. On Christmas Eve, Mark got a call saying the gun was on the seat of his pickup. The ward Santa had polished it, bought a gun case, and attached a note that said: “from Santa.”

Christmas Eve was on a Sunday that year. At church, Mark’s LDS bishop asked him if he thought Deah needed a blessing. Mark felt a blessing would be a good idea.

“The bishop suggested we leave right after Sacrament meeting to go to Provo..,” Mark later wrote. “I was very humbled that he would take the time on Christmas Eve to do this for Deah and our family…His strength gave me peace and comfort.”

The next day, Mark and the children visited Deah in the hospital. Although it’s doubtful she was aware they were there, it had been more than a month since the accident, and Mark felt the children needed to see their mom.

One remarkable incident during Deah’s first month in the hospital had to do with Deah’s wedding ring. On her first night in the hospital, the staff handed Mark a bag of her belongings. Inside, he found a broken ring with the diamond missing. He assumed the diamond had fallen on the road and would never be found.

One day, a visitor noticed a lump on Deah’s hand. A doctor numbed the spot and made a small incision. As he dabbed the hand, he realized a diamond was embedded in Deah’s skin.

“I can remember his hand shaking as he held the diamond in his tweezers,” Mark said.

O.C. Tanner in Salt Lake City got wind of the incident and fixed the ring for free. “They did a beautiful job,” Mark says. “The ring looked brand new.”

On Dec. 28, Deah was moved to the rehabilitation unit at UVRMC. Her prognosis was bleak. She still required a tracheotomy to breathe and a stomach tube for feeding. She couldn’t sit or stand. In fact, she could hardly move.

The staff strapped her to a board and slowly elevated her into standing position. On time, they even moved her broken collarbone to see if she would respond to the pain. She didn’t.

A month later, doctors called Mark and Deah’s brother, Bart, a neuropsychologist, into a meeting to tell them Deah was “as good as she was going to get.” They suggested placing her in a nursing home in Richfield. Or as an alternative, she could be readmitted to Gunnison Valley Hospital until permanent arrangements could be made.

After consulting with local doctors, Mark and other family members decided to take Deah to the local hospital. Almost immediately, women in the Gunnison Valley stepped in to help.

“Ladies would come in and read to her, sing for her, play music, massage her feet and legs, help her sit up and anything else they cold think of,” Mark later wrote. “All of this was amazing…given the fact that Deah gave them little or no response.”

But a month or two into the stay at Gunnison Valley Hospital, when one of the ladies was signing to her, Deah spontaneously sang some of the words. In time, she started to speak some words, such as “No” and “ouch.”

One of the biggest challenges in Deah’s whole rehabilitation was a problem called “drop feet.” Because her feet had been in a pointed position during months in bed, the tendons in her legs had tightened. Her feet would not move into the perpendicular position required for standing and walking. And doctors said the problem might be impossible to correct.

A bootmaker from Vernal who had known Deah since girlhood came to Gunnison to see if he could help. He got his son, who worked in prosthetics, involved. They build a custom prosthetic device. A pair of tennis shoes with the soles cut out where placed inside the device.

“This is what ultimately fixed her feet and gave her the ability to stand and begin to try to walk,” Mark says. “Like so many others, (the bootmaker) never would accept compensation for his extra efforts.”

Meanwhile, Mark saw a “standing machine” in a physical therapy book. But the cost was beyond his means. So the husband of one of the ladies who was helping Deah at the hospital built a replica.

“He made straps out of car seatbelts,” Mark said. “It had a little motor on it. A lever would lift her right out of the wheelchair.”

Mark and other helpers set up scaffolding in the Gunnison Valley High School gym. Using the standing machine to get Deah into an upright position, and a climber’s harness to keep her upright, they started “walking” her along the scaffolding.

Gunnison Valley Hospital had given the Andersons an informal timeline of six months. During that time, Deah made significant progress. When she arrived, the focus was teaching her to swallow and sit up. By the time she left, using a walker, and with a person giving extra assistance, she could walk.

In August 2001, as the time for Deah to leave the hospital approached, some of the women who had been visiting and helping in the hospital organized a meeting to talk about continuing her therapy after she went home. The people involved gathered in the hospital lunch room.

“It didn’t take long to realize,” Mark said later, “that I was sitting among a group of women who were the most kind, sweet, driven, stubborn, high-achieving, hard-working ladies the Gunnison Valley had to offer.

“They were ready, willing and able to do what it would take to get Deah back home with her family and functioning as before the accident. They were Deah’s true friends, and I could see they loved her dearly.”

That was the beginning, he says, of “literally thousands of hours of service rendered in Deah’s behalf, a continuation of cognitive, occupational and physical therapy that went on every day for several hours.”

Over and over, when he or someone else said, “We can’t,” the “Gunnison ladies” said, “Yes, we can.”

On a typical day, Mark’s mother, Doreen Anderson, arrived at the home early in the morning before he left for work. She got breakfast for the children and got them ready for school.

Doreen Anderson became the grand champion volunteer. She did laundry, cleaning, cooking and directed the children in doing their homework.

“Mom did all she could to help us survive, physically and mentally,” Mark says.

Karen Prisbrey, a member of the Andersons’ LDS ward, puts it more succinctly. “Mark’s mother was an angel,” she said.

Deah’s father, a widower, was also a tremendous help. Every month or two, he took her to Uintah County for a week to 10 days. That gave everyone involved a needed break.

But back to a typical day. About 8 a.m., the first volunteer arrived. Often the volunteer took the children to school. Then she did physical therapy with Deah. It could be walking. The volunteer might take her swimming at the Gunnison pool. Or the volunteer might follow her around town as she peddled on a three-wheeled bicycle.

About noon, another volunteer came to do occupational therapy, such as helping Deah re-learn how to feed herself.

In the afternoon, another volunteer, often a teacher from the elementary school, came to teach reading and writing.

One indicator of the commitment level of the Gunnison ladies was the volunteer who got cancer and had to quit coming. “She was just in tears,” Mark said.

While the volunteers were in the home, they served as surrogate mothers and role models for the four children.

“I would come home,” Mark said, “and there would be a lady in the living room. Cady would be here; they would be playing games, doing homework, things Deah could participate in.”

A dairy farmer gave the two boys jobs after school. Jeana James enrolled both girls in the dance school she operated in town.

Christmas 2001 rolled around. Even though Deah was limited—as Mark puts it, “very, very limited”—he says it was a plus to have her home on Christmas day.

That Christmas, and at Christmastimes after 2001, Mark gave a small gift to each volunteer who had helped during the year. He handed out up to 40 gifts per year.

“After that first Christmas, Nicole was the one I sat down with, at 13 or 14 years old, and between she and I, we got together a Christmas list,” Mark says. Then “she would be off with the ladies to get the shopping done. When she was 14, she had a credit card.”

Slowly, slowly, Deah made progress. She could do pull-ups on the diving board at the Gunnison Valley swimming pool and read the rules posted on the wall.

Deah had enough personality left that the children could tease her and tattle on their siblings. Deah would scold the child being tattled on. “She fed into all of this, and the kids had a really good time.”

Deah stayed at home for four years. But over time, the strain of caring for her became too much for all involved. Mark decided it was in his family’s best interest, and the best interest of Deah herself, to place her in what at the time was the Mayfield Community Care Center. (Today the facility is in Centerfield and is called Mission at Community Living Center.)

Mark says he doesn’t want to sugarcoat the story. Although he and Deah consider themselves to be married for time and eternity, in order to get financial assistance for Deah’s care, he had to get civilly divorced from her.

In September 2005, he pulled up to the care center and helped Deah out of his car. “I slowly walked her up the sidewalk and through the front doors,” he later wrote. “I felt as though any minute I might break down and sob…I never imagined life’s trials could be so difficult.”

Heart-wrenching as the situation was, there was a positive side. She walked through the doors.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Deah would be a vegetable lying in a bed today if it weren’t for what those ladies did,” Mark said. “The long intensive therapy is what gave Deah the best quality of life she could have, given the circumstances.”

There is no denying, miracles occurred, Jeanna James writes in her memoir.

She remembers Deah lying in bed unable to breathe on her own. “Now she laughs,” James writes. For months, she didn’t utter a word. “She now talks constantly, and she is funny.” James remembers when Deah struggled to lift a finger. “She now lifts her arms to hug you.”

“She is a ray of sunshine at the care center,” James said. “If you visit, you just know for sure that she will not be in her room; she will be out and about visiting someone or seeing what is going on.”

Another miracle is the Anderson children. Despite the trauma they’ve been through, they are all top achievers. “They’re gorgeous children,” Mark’s brother, Curtis, said. “To a great degree, they have the personality of their mom.”

Nicole graduated from Gunnison Valley High, where she participated in the drill team. She also graduated from Snow College and later USU. In 2013, she married a young man from Nephi. They have a 17-month old baby boy. She teaches at Fountain Green Elementary School.

At age 12, Jace was featured in the Sanpete Messenger as a Boy Scout, who, according to his Scoutmaster, always did his best.

At Gunnison Valley High School, he was a running back on the football team and a pitcher/catcher on the baseball team. In both of the years he was on the baseball team, Gunnison took state.

He served an LDS mission in Tacoma, Wash., graduated from Snow College and got a degree in exercise science from Southern Utah University. He is currently attending Touro University outside Las Vegas where he is working on a master’s in physical therapy. He wants to become an occupational therapist.

Rylan also played baseball (pitcher and catcher) at Gunnison Valley High. In fact, an incident while he was on the team gave his father one of the biggest scares since Deah’s accident.

Rylan was hit in the face by a pitch and fell to the ground. “There was blood everywhere,” his coach later told the Salt Lake Tribune.

When he had an MRI at Gunnison Valley Hospital, doctors could see bubbles in his brain fluid. They sent him by ambulance to UVRMC.

Rylan ended up in the same emergency room his mother had been in. He was placed in ICU for a couple of days a few doors from where his mother had been hospitalized.

The blow to his face “knocked him out, but it didn’t take him into a coma,” his father says. “He was talking. It had broken his nose, shattered it all to pieces. His eye socket was broken and there was some structural damage to his skull.

“What was ironic,” Mark says, “was that I was walking down the hall the first day past this nurse, and she said, ‘Isn’t this the same son whose mother was here 10 years ago?’ And I said, ‘Yes, it is.'”

Doctors determined there was no brain injury. Rylan would be fine with some facial surgery. He sat out a few games. By the end of the season, he was back on the pitching mound, but wearing a protective mask.

During Rylan’s second year on the team, Gunnison took state for the first time since Jace played baseball for the Bulldogs. Plus, Rylan was student body president that year.

He served an LDS mission to Italy and is now at Snow College.

Rylan has expressed gratitude for the role “guardians” other than his parents played while he was growing up. “The village definitely helped raise me,” he says.

Macady graduated from Gunnison Valley High, danced with the drill team and was student body president her senior year. She is attending Snow College.

“She has talked a little bit about the health field,” Mark said. “She debates back and forth.”

“My kids amaze me,” he adds. “They have been strong and steadfast, believing completely that one day their mom will be whole again. They know without a doubt that they will have their chance to be with her in the eternities.”

Deah is now 51 and Mark 54. A couple of years ago, he moved from teaching to the South Sanpete School District Office where he is director of career-technical education. He visits Deah in the care center once a week. The children drop by periodically on their own.

When something like the accident Deah Anderson went through happens to a family, you make the best decisions you can, Mark says. “We move forward, and we move on.”

For the Andersons, Christmas is a time for reflecting on all they’ve gone through since that fateful Christmas 16 years ago.

“There have been several times I have thought to myself, ‘I would never want to repeat what has happened, but I would never want to give up the lessons we have all learned.’ There is no way I could have taught my kids the perspective and understanding (they now have) without them experiencing this the hard way.”

Mark says the gratitude and humility he and his family feels when they think about the support they received from family, friends, the community, and people in other parts of the state will always be with them.

“Countless people have served Deah unconditionally,” he says. “They have shown true Christ-like love and devotion to her. I pray every day that they will have endless blessings for their efforts.”

It’s a wish that might apply to a lot of people, in a lot of situations, not just this Christmas, but every Christmas.