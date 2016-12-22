Toris Phillips

Toris Velma Bown Phillips passed away peacefully at her eldest daughter’s home in California on Dec. 12, 2016.

She is survived by her children (Toris Jaeger (Orinda, California), Mark Jaeger (Murry, Utah), Terrsa McBee Salt Lake, Utah), Debi Prisbrey (Vernal, Utah), Dana Jaffe (Sonoma Calif), Naomi Phillips (Glenside, Pennsylvania), Timothy Anderson (Denver, Co) and her many grandchildren.

Velma was the daughter of Erna Larsen and Lenard Bown born Sept. 28, 1924 in Fayette Utah. She was a native of Sanpete County and her heart remains at her families Flat Canyon ranch – outside of Gunnison. She spent her later years living in her Mother’s home in Manti.

To honor our mother and grandmother, our family will be holding a “Celebration of Life” in May. We will send a community invitation at that time.