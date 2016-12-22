Traditional Christmas services set throughout Sanpete

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

12-22-2016

Christmas is a season of joy and reflection that often brings individuals and families to the pews of their churches. That should be especially true this year, since Christmas falls on a Sunday.

The Christmas Eve candlelight service, which, over more than 25 years, was the largest Christms Eve program in the county, has been cancelled this year because the Presbyterian congregation that sponsored it no longer owns the building where the service was held.

In response, David Rosier and Pat Ellsworth of Spring City, musicians who were involved with the service at the one-time Wasatch Presbyterian Church, will continue the beloved tradition in Spring City.

Rosier and Ellsworth will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service in the historic Spring City LDS Chapel, 164 South Main St., at 6 p.m. The event, scheduled to be run less than an hour, is non-denominational and open to all.

“We want people to be able to enjoy their own Christmas Eve traditions, whatever they may be,” Rosier said, “and still make time to come to the service.”

Performers at the service include Rosier, Ellsworth, Lance Martin of Spring City, and Sherri Boekweg of Mt. Pleasant. Martin will sing, Ellsworth will play the flute, and Rosier will play the organ.

Rosier says the service is geared toward families, and he hopes many will come. “It’s about families and about community,” he said.

For residents of central and southern Sanpete, the closest Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at Ephraim Church of the Bible, beginning at 7 p.m. The service will be presented by the Solid Rock Ministry, which includes many Snow College students.

The Church of the Bible will hold a Christmas Day service the next day at the regular worship service time of 10 a.m.

Other churches have scheduled smaller-scale events. The Heritage Baptist Church will hold a 10 a.m. breakfast social on Sunday morning, followed by a morning service at 11 a.m. The church is located at 1045 South Medical Drive, next to Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Members of the Manti Baptist congregation are invited to join.

Mountain Valley Community Church in Mt. Pleasant will hold a small Christmas Eve service with carols and scripture at 7 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has directed its wards to hold sacrament meeting only on Christmas day. Most wards will have special Christmas programming.