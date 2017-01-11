Andrew LaCrue

Andrew Colt LaCrue, 34, passed away Jan. 6, 2017 peacefully at his home in Axtell surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 17, 1982 in Provo, Utah to Rick and Cindylou Brooks LaCrue.

In 1995, the family moved to Axtell, where they have remained. Andrew struggled with a long- term illness. His Heavenly Father lovingly relieved him of his suffering and took him home. Sadly, we will miss him, but we know it won’t be too long before we are all reunited and rejoicing with him before God.

Andrew loved life and had so much love in his heart especially being around family and friends. He was a devoted father, husband, son and brother.

With a twinkle in his eyes and a smile on his face, he had a sense of adventure. Whenever he was in the mountains, hunting, fishing and camping or just out for a peaceful ride with the family you could always count on the radio rockin’ and the roar of the ol’ Chevy blazing down the country roads around home.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Jamie; son, Carter; stepson, Braxten; parents; grandmother, Sandra Brooks; siblings: Emily (Ralph) Scott, Chad (Courtney) LaCrue, Shannon LaCrue; nieces and nephews: Wyatt, Shelby, Wylie, Kylie, Kalob, Trinity, Jerica, Jess “Jethro”, Kyler, Axel, Asa. They all adored him and he returned their love.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph Albert Brooks; Gilbert and Bonnie LaCrue; uncle, Tony Brooks; cousin, Jake Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at noon in the Axtell LDS Ward Chapel. There will be a viewing held on Friday morning from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Axtell Cemetery.

Funeral directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guest book www.maglebymortuary.com.