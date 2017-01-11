Brent Thursby, one of the most genuine, giving, and unassuming men we have ever had the pleasure to know, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at the Utah Valley Regional Hospital from complications due to diabetes.

Brent gave of his time, talents, and abilities to all that he knew. He was truly a man of his word and will be greatly missed by all.

Brent was born March 30, 1947 in Gunnison Valley Hospital. He was the youngest of three children born to Grant and Josephine (Daniels) Thursby. He graduated in 1965 from Manti High School. Brent served in the United States Army in 1968 where he was enlisted in the 1st Brigade, 5th Infantry Division (SP5-Specialist Technical); he worked as a 71L20-Administration Clerk in Vietnam.

He spoke little of his time in Vietnam but knew the value of his service. It is when he first returned from Vietnam that he was diagnosed with diabetes. Brent never let this slow him down. He worked hard and he played hard.

While in Ephraim, Brent worked at the turkey plant, at the local pool as a lifeguard, and at the service station. Brent spent many years in California working as a carpet layer and brought those skills back with him to Utah when he returned to help his mother after his father’s passing.

He was famous for laying carpet for friends and relatives from St. George to Salt Lake City; his loyalty, love, commitment to others was felt in every respect. He played hard as well. Brent’s favorite pastimes were hunting at the family cabin on West Mountain, working in his amazing garden, or riding his Harley Davidson.

Brent met his sweetheart, Jerry Ann Nunley, early in their young lives and got reacquainted later in life in 1987. They have loved and taken care of each other ever since.

Brent is survived by Jerry Ann and by her children, Paula, Claudia, Christene, and Vickie, as well as her 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of which Brent claimed as his own.

He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Herm Turner, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins that loved him like a brother. Brent was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Sonja (Glen) Beere and Gayle (Herm) Turner, and brother, Neal Cartwright, as well as his beloved cousin, Michael Thursby, and many cherished friends. The reunion he is having with so many that he loved gives us comfort during this difficult time.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at noon at the Ephraim 6th Ward Chapel. There was a visitation prior to the service from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment was in the Ephraim Park Cemetery with military honors. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

We would like to thank all of those that have called Brent “friend” throughout his life and helped make him the man of honor he grew to be. In lieu of flowers, mend a quarrel, contact an old friend, listen to a story about days gone by, or, better yet, take a ride on your Harley.