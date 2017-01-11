Dean N. Meacham passed away peacefully in his home in Glenwood, Utah, on Jan. 2, 2017.

He was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Salina, Utah, to Ossil and Iola Gleave Meacham. He was raised in Sigurd, Utah. He graduated from Richfield High School, class of 1962. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ogden, in Richfield on Aug. 9, 1963. The following year they were sealed in the Manti Temple.

After Dean and Trish married, they tried to live in the big city for a few weeks, but decided there was no place like Richfield to raise a family. After a few years they built a home in Richfield where they lived for several years before moving to Glenwood.

Dean worked several jobs during those first years. He was known as the best auto body man in the area and was in a partnership with Jay Thompson at Buck’s Country. He worked for 30 years for Utah State Wildlife Resources at the Glenwood Fish Hatchery.

People always asked him where the best fishing place was and he would always respond, “In the water!”

Dean served as the Richfield High School Booster Club President and was instrumental in renovating the football field into one of the best small town stadiums in the state. He was very involved in the Blackhawk Muzzle Loader Club and many of our family memories include attending rendezvous that he organized. He also volunteered hundreds, if not thousands, of hours teaching young hunters and shooters about hunting ethics and gun safety as a hunter safety teacher.

Dad also served in the scouting program as a scout master and varsity coach. He organized the first Varsity Scout Rendezvous held at South Cedar Ridge.

Our dad was known for his honesty and work ethic, his sense of humor and his love for his family. He was a good friend to many.

He is survived by his wife, Trish, of Glenwood; children: Cole (Staci) Meacham, Manti; Ted (Jody) Meacham, Pleasant Grove; and Lana (Kevin) Bohnet, Orem; 15 grandchildren who could do no wrong; siblings, Doug (Beverly) Meacham and Rula (Terry)Thompson, both of Monroe; Ron (Florine) Meacham, Sigurd; Esther (Jewett) Ingram, Gunnison; Leona (Paul) Foster, Penn Valley, Calif.; Bruce (Shirley) Mason, West Jordan; Karen Booth, South Jordan; sister-in-law, Sherry Meacham, Richfield.

He is preceded in death by his sons: Tod and Eric; parents; step-mothers: Clella Chamberlain and Naomi Johnson; sister, Edna (Ray) Montague; brother, John Meacham; brother-in-law, Joe Greenwood; mother-in-law, Lois Ogden.

Funeral services were held, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at noon in the Glenwood LDS Ward Chapel. A viewing was held at the Magleby Mortuary on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and at the Ward Chapel on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial was in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors, Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. On line guest book www.maglebymortuary.com.