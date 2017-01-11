Don Mickelson

Don Eugene Mickelson, 86 of Fairview, Utah passed away on Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017 in Gunnison, Utah surrounded by his family.

He was born in Manti, Utah to Clarence LaVern and Jeanie Johannah Kiesel Mickelson on Feb. 3, 1930. Don married Patricia Peer on Sept. 7, 1959. They have five children.

The family was later sealed for eternity in the Manti Temple. He worked as a paint contractor. He served in the United States Army from 1949 to 1951. He was in Japan during the occupation after World War II and trained troops in the states once the Korean War started. He loved our country and was very proud to be a veteran. He was looking forward to making America great again.

He loved to read and study. He was very proud and honored to travel on the Honor Flight with other veterans to Washington DC last year and to be recognized for his service. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has held many callings through the years.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, five children; Thomas (Lisa) Mickelson, Sherry (Bruce) Carlisle, Vickie (Perry) Snow, Lola Jean (Kenneth) Peterson, Michelle (Ron) Christenson; 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Shirley Long, Carol Jacobsen, and Joan Mickelson. He was preceded in death by two brothers Robert Lee, and Ray LaVern Mickelson, and his parents.

Don loved his family and enjoyed when they visited him. He loved living in Fairview where he could watch the deer with his dog Pete.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant North Stake Center (461 North 300 West). A viewing was held prior to services. Interment was in the Gunnison City Cemetery. Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.