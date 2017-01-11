Grant Leon Stevens, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and best friend passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 7, 2017 at the age of 77 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

He was born in Ephraim, Utah at the family home on June 11, 1939 and was the eldest son of Leon and Frances Stevens. He had the childhood of his dreams, growing up in Ephraim. His best friends were his three younger brothers, Richard, Lloyd and Charlie. He was raised in a house with unconditional love, discipline and integrity.

He served a faithful LDS mission to South Australia from 1959-1961. He then attended BYU, where he received his higher education and degree in education and music. He married Ann Swensen of Magna in 1963. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti LDS temple in 1974. They started their married life in Murray, Utah where he taught school, where his two oldest sons McKay and Scott were born. His desire to come back to his beloved Sanpete County and Ephraim came to fruition with a job opening at Ephraim Elementary teaching school. There, they were blessed with another red headed son, Russel and three special daughters: Stephanie, KaeLynn and Jill. He taught school for 17 years.

The highlight of his summers was the opportunity to paint the Logan, St. George, Salt Lake and Manti LDS temples. And also one special summer he spent with his brothers refurbishing and gold- leafing the Angel Moroni on the Los Angeles LDS Temple.

He and his brothers started their own business in 1974, which grew into a lifelong legacy. His love of the savior and his family was paramount to his heart and his life. He found great joy and peace in the mountains of Sanpete County, with his family members- hunting, snowmobiling, camping, and spending quality time with his eternal companion.

He and Ann were blessed with opportunity to serve a senior LDS mission to Kirtland, Ohio 2005-2006, where his brother Richard his wife was also serving missions. Upon their return he and Richard wrote a book about this sacred place. His later years were spent with his grandchildren who all held a very special place in his heart. Preceded in death by his parents and son, McKay.