“I love Lucy,’ say parents of first baby

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-12-2017

MT PLEASANT—”I love Lucy.”

That’s what new parents T.C. and Michaela Zitting are saying about their newborn daughter, who had the distinction of being the first baby born at Sanpete Valley Hospital in 2017.

Lucy Taylor Zitting was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. She is the Zittings’ first child, although they say they might like to give little Lucy a sibling or two to grow up with.

Lucy weighed in at 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 inches long when, with the help of Dr. Eileen Jackson, she was ushered into the world.

The new family was formed when higher education brought T.C. and Michaela together from opposite sides of the globe.

T.C. grew up in Taylorsville and came to Snow College to study business. Michaela was the daughter in a military family and, although she had lived on several different military bases, was living on a base in Germany when her father told her he would help send her to Snow College, the same school her uncle had attended, to study elementary education.

The couple met, fell in love, were married and are still attending Snow.

They say they are overjoyed to have Lucy as the newest member of their family.

“She is perfect and happy,” Michaela said. “I really want to thank Dr. Jackson and the nurse anesthetist…too,” Michaela said. “They really took amazing care of us. They made me feel very comfortable even when I was far from it.”

T.C. added, “In general we really want to thank Sanpete Valley Hospital for their hospitality and the way they took care of us. Every shift and every nurse went above and beyond and out of their way to make sure both Lucy and Michaela were cared for properly. It was just amazing the level of care they took.”

Michaela says the name Lucy came to her because she liked the classic TV show “I Love Lucy.” T.C. wasn’t immediately convinced but ultimately decided he liked the name, too.

The name will be even more fitting if Lucy inherits her mother’s vibrant red hair, a trademark of Lucille Ball, the star of “I Love Lucy.”

As is the custom for the first baby of the year, Sanpete Valley Hospital presented the Zittings with a basket of gifts and baby supplies.