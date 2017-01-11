Inside Our Schools Jan. 17-30

There will be no school on Monday, Jan. 16 for students in both the North Sanpete and South Sanpete School Districts to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

Students in the North Sanpete School District will have an early out day on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Free National Park passes are being distributed to fourth graders and their families nationwide. If you have a child in fourth grade, visit www.everykidinapark.gov to download a pass for your family.

Fairview Elementary

Students are back from the holiday break and began the third quarter with Parent Teacher conferences. If any parent missed his or her scheduled date, please contact the school to find out how your child is doing or to see if you can make an appointment.

The community council will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at the school. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend to help elected representatives Nathan Huntington, Jenny Klunker, Lela Hawkins and Alyssa Madsen make the school a better place for your children.

If parents are unable to attend, please email your questions and concerns to Principal Allynne Mower at allynne.mower@nsapete.org so she can address them with the community council.

Parents have received information about taking an online survey to let administrators and faculty know how they are doing to support each student. All parents have been asked to take the survey. If you have not received the online login information, please contact the school to obtain it.

Gunnison Valley High School

Students and faculty are gearing up for the highly anticipated Spirit Week set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with a kick-off assembly in the gym.

This year, the school has invited Manti High, North Sanpete High and North Sevier High to compete in a Spirit Bowl to win the title of “glory,” “respect” and, ultimately, for the Golden Shovel, a snow shovel painted with gold spray paint, in the Clash of the Colors on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The three schools have also been invited to attend a multi-school dance that Saturday from 7-11 p.m. in the Gunnison Valley High gymnasium.

Last year was the first time the school had organized and hosted the event, and because it was “such a success,” Melissa Judy, student council advisor, says the students are anticipating a fun and successful event this year, and hopes to see the crowd reach over 700 students.

Manti Elementary

Students at Manti Elementary are ringing in the New Year by showcasing their talents for the whole community tonight at 6 p.m. at the school, located on 150 W. 100 South.

The event is free and open to the public.

Families of students who attend the school and involved in 4-H are invited to a Family 4-H fun night on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. As a reminder, the 4-H committee holds 4-H craft nights once a month.

Moroni Elementary

Moroni Elementary PTA will hold a Red Ribbon Week for students from Jan. 17-20. Each day student’s will either dress to impress or to be silly.

On Tuesday, Jan 17, students can wear their brightest colored clothes to school to celebrate a “Bright Future,” followed by crazy hair day on Wednesday to show that it’s “crazy to do drugs.” Thursday is reserved for “bullying is ‘old’ news,” and students can come to school dressed from their favorite decade.

To sum up the week, students will “Dress for Success,” and wear their best attire to show the world how they best present themselves.

To start the week, students will make buttons and take a pledge never to do drugs. Students are encouraged to wear the buttons and participate in the activities each day.

North Sanpete High School

Parents are invited to attend the First Semester Awards Assembly on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the school auditorium.

Every year, three or four of the top students in each of the school departments are chosen as recipients of a certificate, although not all certificates are disbursed with the same title.

Faculty decides why each student deserves the award, and it could be for anything from most improved student, best student, etc., says Assistant Principal Jeff Erikson.

Erikson also says he hopes that at least 150 of NSHS students attend the Spirit Bowl and multi-school dance at Gunnison Valley High on Saturday, Jan. 21. Administrators have lined up transportation for kids via busses.

Some big things are happening for juniors the next couple of months that parents should be informed of—ACT testing. Juniors whose last names begin with A-I will take their first practice test on Jan. 23, while Jan. 30 is reserved for students with last names beginning with J-Z.

Encourage your junior to sign up in the commons area. The test will begin promptly at 1 p.m., and parents should plan for students to be home late, as the test can take up to three hours.

Faculty asks that parents please support the schools efforts and do what they can to make sure their students are prepared.