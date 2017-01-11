Jay Jensen

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Jay L. Jensen, 85, passed away at his home in Axtell on Dec. 29, 2016.

He was born Sept. 17, 1931 in Axtell to Alonzo and Rhoda May Larsen Jensen. He married Stella Lee Anderson, March 8, 1957 in Ephraim.

He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked with Valley Furniture for many years and later with Utah Power and Light. He was a member of the Gunnison Valley Merchant Association. He enjoyed his farm and loved to work the land and tend to his cattle.

He is survived by his loving wife, Stella Lee of Axtell; children: Douglas (Teresa) Frandsen of San Antonio, Texas; Randy (Sharon) Frandsen of Union City, Calif.; Catherine (Kendall) Bartholomew of Mayfield; Sally Mae (Trent) Nielsen of Salina; Charmaine Lewis of Redmond; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Floyd G. (Julia) Jensen of Logan.

He is preceded in death by: parents; grandson, Marc Frandsen; son-in-law, Mark Lewis; brother, Glen; sisters, Rhea, Beth, Afton, Thelma.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017at noon in the Axtell LDS Ward chapel with a view prior to services. Burial was in the Centerfield Cemetery with Military Honors by the Oliver Russell American Legion Post #105 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Funeral Directors, Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guest book www.maglebymortuary.com.