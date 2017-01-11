Larry Despain

Larry Udell Despain, 82, passed away early New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2017.

He was born June 17, 1934 in Moroni, Utah to George Eugene and Delphia Reese Despain. Larry remained in Moroni his whole life. He married his childhood sweetheart Stella Kathryn Nelson on May 16, 1955 for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple. They spent the next 61 years side by side.

Larry started his working career on the family farm and in his father’s service station. He worked for Moroni Feed Company for over 30 years. He also worked for Ellsworth Peck Construction for several years. He and Stella had their farm where they raised turkeys, cows and kids. He was an active member of the LDS church, serving in many positions.

He is survived by his wife Stella, his son and daughter-in-law Bruce(Karen) Despain, daughter-in-law Robin Despain, daughter and son-in-law Diane (Scott) Dyches, Debra (Dave) Williams, Melinda (Jared) Pond, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, his brother Steve (Linda) Despain, brother and sister-in-law Karl (Mavanee) Nelson. He is preceded in death by a son Larry Kurt Despain, his parents Gene and Delphia, sisters Betty (Vance) Aagard, Yvonne (Blaine) Hale.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 in the Moroni LDS Stake Center, 82 North Center Street at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. A viewing was also held Friday evening in the Moroni LDS stake center. Interment in the Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.