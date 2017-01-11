New county commissioner wants to focus on economy, poverty

Daniela Vazquez

Staff writer

1-12-2017

MANTI – A representative for the general contractor for heating and other energy system upgrades in North Sanpete School District buildings has asked the Sanpete County Commission to act as sponsor for a $5.9 million federally subsidized bond for the work.

At a commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, Eric Thatcher, senior sales executive for the Salt Lake City office of Siemens USA, briefed the commission on the effort by the school district to qualify for a Qualified Energy Conservation Bond (QECB).

QECB bonds are offered through Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, part of the U.S. Department of Energy. A QECB is a bond that enables qualified state, tribal and local government issuers to borrow money at attractive rates to fund energy conservation projects. (QECBs are not grants).

A QECB is among the lowest-cost public financing tools available because the U.S. Department of the Treasury subsidizes the issuer’s borrowing costs.

Under the QEBC program, the U.S. Department of Energy has already allocated bonding authority amounts, based on population, to states, which in turn have allocated most of the potential borrowing power to counties. Sanpete County has not used its allocation. The North Sanpete District was asking the county to allow it to use some of the county’s potential QEBC bonding capacity.

In an interview, North Sanpete Superintendent Sam Ray said if the district doesn’t put at least $3 million into new boilers or furnaces at Fairview Elementary, North Sanpete Middle School and North Sanpete High School, “we’re going to have some catastrophic failures.”

At Fairview, many of the thermostats in classrooms don’t work. Several of the furnaces in furnace rooms scattered around the school don’t work at all, and others are functioning below capacity, he said.

Earlier, the district called in experts from the Utah Governor’s Office of Energy Development. Ray said the experts had helped the district select Siemens to conduct an energy audit of the whole district, including every school, the school district office and the bus garage.

Besides redoing the basic heating systems at the three schools, the audit recommended upgrades to heating control systems, lighting retrofits, and weather stripping of windows and doors at all buildings, Ray said. The audit also recommended the installation of solar panels at buildings served by Rocky Mountain Power, which offers net metering. The total list added up to the $5.9 million the district is now seeking to fund.

Even though the county is already approved for the QEBC program, applications for QEBC bonds have to be approved by the Utah Governor’s Office of Energy Development. An application for the upgrades in the North Sanpete District, drawing on the Sanpete County QEBC allocation, must be signed by county commissioners.

Thatcher told the commissioners that the proposed QEBC bond would run for 20 years. The interest rate would ordinarily be 3.5-4 percent, but a federal offset would reduce the rate to 2 percent.

Ray said the district hopes to fund $1 million of the $5.9 million cost through energy savings. One novel feature of the QEBC project is that if energy savings fall short of the projected $1 million, Siemens, the general contractor, has agreed to cut a check to the district for the difference.

Commission Chairwoman Claudia Jarrett asked when the commission could expect to see a draft application. Thatcher said preparation of the application was in its final phases, and the commission could expect to see a request from the school district for a resolution approving the application in 30-45 days.

Meanwhile, Ray emphasized that the QEBC bond sponsored by Sanpete County was only one of four funding strategies the district was exploring.

North Sanpete is also looking into creating a building authority to sponsor the project. Such an authority would be a political subdivision under state law, and as such would be eligible to receive QEBC bonding authority on its own without going through the county, Ray said.

Another option is a U.S. Department of Education bonding program called Qualified Zone Academy Bonds (QZAB). Bonds under that program are at zero percent interest. But the school district would have to put up a 10 percent cash match up front.

Ray said the district is putting together a request for a grant from Rocky Mountain Power under its Blue Sky program to cover the 10 percent.

The fourth option, he said, would be drawing on a fund the Utah Legislature set up to help small school districts with building needs. The fund is administered by the Utah State Office of Education.

“We’re just trying to turn over every rock” to find a way to fund the upgrades without being forced to go to taxpayers for authority to issue a general obligation bond, Ray said.

According to Thatcher, while Siemens would be the general contractor for the work under any of the options, the sub-contractors would almost all be local to Sanpete.