Dr. Robert Armstrong has been healing for over 30 years

Robert Stevens

Staff writer

1-19-2017

MT.PLEASANT—Dr. Robert Armstrong of Manti has just observed 30 years of healing with Intermountain Healthcare (IHC).

Armstrong’s colleague Dr. Brooks Thompson said, “Dr. Armstrong is one of a rare breed of family physicians whose long and successful career has made such an impact on members of his community and young physicians in training.”

Throughout Armstrong’s time working in family medicine, he has worked to grow resources and improve care at Sanpete Valley Hospital and supporting clinics, says IHC spokeswoman Brooke Heath.

The Sanpete Valley Hospital Facebook page posted a notice of Armstrong’s milestone, and in short order, the comment section was filled with praise from patients and colleagues.