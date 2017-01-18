Hawks drop game against top Carbon team, outlast Richfield, 40-39

Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-19-2017

MT. PLEASANT— Having already had a six-game losing streak to start the season, the North Sanpete boys varsity basketball team were not about to extend their bad run.

The Hawks’ two-game homestand met with a likely result against region-leading Carbon, a 62-50 loss, to start. Using their low-scoring and scrappy style, North Sanpete halted their misfortunes after that with a huge comeback to beat Richfield at home, 40-39.

The Hawks were down bigger than they looked at halftime, 22-10. Luckily enough, foul trouble on the side of the Wildcats resulted in extra points for the Hawks, who had 13 of their 40 points scored through free throws. Those points were part of a furious comeback by North Sanpete, who outscored Richfield, 15-5, in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.

Sophomore Shawn Taylor and junior Spencer Steadman led the Hawks in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Steadman also had two steals.

The Carbon Dinos were simply too much for the Hawks in the prior game to Richfield last Wednesday. A 13-point performance by Taylor led North Sanpete in a game where the Hawks held an early lead before falling off in the second quarter more than could be remedied. Junior Brock Bailey led the team in rebounding with eight boards.

A long road trip awaits North Sanpete, who will not play a home game again until Feb. 1, against Juab. Their next three games are all on the road against Juab, Canyon View, and Carbon.