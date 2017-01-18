Inside Our Schools – Jan. 12-31

Daniela Vazquez

Staff writer

1-19-2017

Ephraim Middle School

Students have been given their second-term report cards. If parents have yet to see them, they can log into PowerSchool and view their student’s grades and progress.

Students who have a 3.667 or higher will take the day to go bowling at Sno-Cap Lanes on Jan. 25 as a way to promote academic success. The event will happen during school hours.

Valogram sales are just around the corner. Sales will begin on Jan. 31 and follow each Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 9. Parents can even visit the school to purchase a Valogram if they choose. Packages will be delivered to students on Valentine’s Day. Please keep an eye out for more details.

Moroni Elementary

The school has launched Red Ribbon Week, a week dedicated to helping kids understand the importance of staying away from drugs and alcohol. The campaign is also meant to bring awareness to bullying and cyberbullying, along with other social issues.

On Tuesday, kids began the week with the Utah Highway Patrol visiting students at an assembly to talk about the importance of seatbelt safety. Yesterday, kids wore crazy hair or a hat. During lunch, kids signed a “never do drugs” pledge and traced their hands on a pledge wall.

Today, kids dressed up in their favorite decade ensembles as a representation that “bullying is old news.” Tomorrow is the big “Dress for Success” day where kids shine light onto how success looks to them.

Manti Elementary School

Manti High School

Students attended a special Spirit Bowl Assembly yesterday to put them in the spirit of competition for the upcoming Clash of the Colors Spirit Bowl hosted by Gunnison Valley High on Saturday, Jan. 21.

After the competition, students will attend a dance. Students are required to find their own transportation to the event.

North Sanpete High

North Sanpete High is one of the three schools that has been invited to attend the Clash of the Colors Spirit Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Gunnison Valley High. Assistant Principal Jeff Erikson says he hopes that at least 150 NSHS students attend the Spirit Bowl. Administrators have lined up transportation for kids via busses.

Something big is happening for juniors over the next couple of months that parents should be informed of—ACT testing. Juniors whose last names begin with A-I will take their first practice test on Monday, Jan. 23, while Monday, Jan. 30 is reserved for students with last names beginning with J-Z.

Encourage your junior to sign up in the commons area. The test will begin promptly at 1 p.m., and parents should plan for students to be home late, as the test can take up to three hours. Busses are reserved and will be available to transport student’s home after test completion around 4:30 p.m.

Faculty asks that parents please support the school’s efforts and do what they can to make sure their students are prepared.