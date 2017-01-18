Lady Badgers back on track with two wins against CNCC and USU-Eastern

Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-19-2017

EPHRAIM—The Snow College women’s basketball team got themselves back on track last week with a pair of wins against Colorado Northwestern (CNCC) and rival Utah State-Eastern (USU-Eastern).

After a five-game losing streak that included blowout losses against Salt Lake and Southern Idaho to start conference play, the Lady Badgers took out their frustration on CNCC in an 84-53 shellacking of the Lady Spartans, before taking down USU-Eastern, 67-48. In addition to the wins, freshman Harley Hansen was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Week.

“We still have a ways to go, but we are on the right track,” head coach Mike Russell said. “It’s a good feeling to have gotten a couple wins last week… We are playing much better, and we are happy with the effort our kids are playing with; our kids are playing hard, and we are improving.”

Against CNCC, Snow dominated every facet of the game from start to finish and never trailed in the 31-point victory. Though she led the team in turnovers with four, Hansen made up for it with 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Starters Lindsay Cook and Shaylee Reed also scored in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively, while freshman Madison Mooring added 15 from off the bench. Freshman Tayviah Ah-Quin led in rebounds with 10.

The Lady Badgers shot 47.5 percent from the field, and 50 percent from three in the game and they outrebounded the Lady Spartans by a stunning 36-16 margin.

Against USU-Eastern, Hansen took the spotlight yet again, leading all scorers with 16 points while grabbing eight rebounds and four steals. Cook followed Hansen with another 13 points. An early deficit saw Snow down 21-15 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Badgers fought back to take the halftime lead, 30-29.

The third quarter went entirely to the Lady Badgers, who shot over 63 percent in the quarter en route to outscoring USU-Eastern, 20-6. Snow never let up until the win was sealed.

Standing at 2-2 in conference play and 7-7 overall, Snow welcomes Southern Idaho to its home court today at 5:30 p.m. They then travel to play Salt Lake on Saturday.