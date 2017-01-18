Lady Hawks lose eight straight, still looking for first region win

Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-19-2017

MT. PLEASANT—The losing streak now comes to eight in a row for the struggling North Sanpete Lady Hawks.

North Sanpete dropped two games over last week to make it a month since their last victory. Both Carbon and Richfield ignominiously hammered the Lady Hawks, 60-21 and 42-16, respectively. North Sanpete now stands at 4-11 overall with a 0-2 record in region play.

Neither game was ever within striking distance for North Sanpete. The Lady Hawks are not getting much to go their way since a rash of injuries caused missed time for many of the Hawks starters. As a result, they have been held under 30 points in five of their last six games and rarely have a player score over 10 points in a game.

With the continuing dominance of Carbon and Richfield this season (Carbon is ranked No. 17 in Utah’s top 20), the Lady Hawks are facing a grim outlook in upcoming region play and may be fighting with Canyon View, also 4-11 on their season so far, just to stay out of last place.

North Sanpete hosted Juab Tuesday (score next week), and they will play at home again next Tuesday at 7 p.m. when Canyon View comes to town.