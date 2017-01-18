Templars fall to Grand in hard-fought game, 61-55

Bob Bahlmann

Staff writer

1-19-2017

MANTI—When Grand County came to Manti on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Manti Templars were hoping to even up their region record to 1-1, but in a hard-fought and physical game, Grand pulled off a 61-55 win.

The Red Devils had the hot hand in the first quarter to pull ahead 23-16. The Templars narrowed that margin to five at the half and came out in the third quarter hot. Manti went on a 7-0 run to open the second half and take a two-point lead, but the Red Devils put together their own seven-point run to pull ahead again and match the Templars point-for-point in the third to regain their five-point halftime lead.

Grand had the advantage from the charity stripe, getting 23 free throws compared to 15 by the Templars and making six more than Manti, the exact margin of victory.

The Red Devils also shot better from the field, hitting 43 percent of their shots compared to 37 percent by Manti.

Mac Stevens and Matt Nelson had 13 points each to lead the Templar scoring attack. Stevens also had five rebounds and two steals. Nelson had a trio of three-pointers, four rebounds and four steals.

Corbin Linam had nine points, two rebounds and two steals. Tanner Rasmussen had five points. Sam Benson had four, while Dylan Wathen and Kole Brailsford had three each and Kade Nicholes had two.

This week, the Templars were on the road to North Sevier yesterday (score unavailable) and then head to San Juan tomorrow.

The Wolves are 4-10 overall and 0-3 in region competition. This game should allow Manti to even up their region record at 2-2, but the game in Blanding could be another story. It’s always tough to play at San Juan, and the Broncos are 10-3 overall and undefeated in league play.