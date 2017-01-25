Bulldogs notch win against No. Sevier

Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-26-2017

GUNNISON—The Bulldogs reversed their fortunes with a quality region win against North Sevier last Friday at home.

Thanks to a stunning performance by Gunnison’s senior Drew Hill, who rode five made three-pointers en route to 25 points on the night, the Gunnison boys basketball team redeemed themselves from an early deficit to pick up their first region victory against the Wolves, 52-42.

” Overall, it was a complete game for us,” head coach Ben Hill said. “We have struggled the last few games to find our groove. We started a little slow against the Wolves, but that can mainly be attributed to nerves playing against a rival. The team responded with a solid second and third quarters to secure the win.”

Hill was electric from start to finish, compensating for the fact that he was one of only four Bulldogs to score in the game. Senior Cole Stewart followed up with 11 points of his own, while senior Gage Mogle and junior Wyatt Young rounded out the offensive effort with eight points each.

” Drew was fantastic offensively,” said Hill. “He was aggressive getting to the rim and took what shots were available from behind the arc. Overall, our patience and unselfishness contributed to great shots for our team. It was a solid defensive effort from each member of our team.”

The win for the Bulldogs halts a five-game losing streak, four of them region games. Their 52 points mark the most they have scored in that span.

Gunnison didn’t start out well, conceding the first quarter with a 14-8 deficit that seemed like things weren’t going to change anytime soon for the struggling squad. The next quarter, the Bulldogs turned the tables, outscoring North Sevier 15-8 to take a 23-22 lead into halftime. From there, Gunnison never looked back, outscoring the Wolves in each quarter of the second half to seal the win.

Despite the win, the Bulldogs have plenty of work to do to get back on track in Region 15, as they are currently standing at 1-4 in region play. Next up, they will rematch at home against San Juan, who took the last game against the Bulldogs, 67-48. The game will be tomorrow night at 7 p.m.