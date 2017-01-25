Drive4Food fundraising event Date Location Sixth Annual Drive4Food Golf Tournament June 10 Skyline Mountain Resort Golf Course Second Annual Fourth of July 10K/5K Fun Run July 4 In conjunction with Hub City Days in Mt. Pleasant Fourth Annual OHV Ride July 22 In conjunction with Fairview City Pioneer Days Drive4Food Bowling Tournament Aug 12 Sno-Cap Lanes in Ephraim Halloween Costume 5K Fun Run Oct 31 Mt Pleasant Halloween celebration

Drive4Food announces fundraising schedule for 2017

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-26-2017

MT. PLEASANT—Drive4Food, a local organization dedicated to helping raise funds for the Sanpete Pantry, has announced its fundraising event schedule for 2017.

“This will be our sixth year raising funds for the Sanpete Pantry,” says Jeff Jarman, president of Drive4Food. “We started out hosting a golf tournament at Skyline Mountain Resort Golf Course, and because of the amazing support from our communities, we have added four other events to help generate funds for the pantry.”

This year will see the sixth annual Drive4Food Golf Tournament scheduled on June 10 at Skyline Mountain Resort Golf Course.

July 22 is the date for the fourth annual OHV Ride held in conjunction with Fairview City Pioneer Days.

The second annual July Fourth 10K/5K Fun Run will be held in conjunction with Hub City Days in Mt. Pleasant.

On Aug. 12, the Drive4Food Bowling Tournament will be hosted by SnoCap Lanes in Ephraim.

The Halloween Costume 5K Fun Run will take place on Oct. 31 in Mt. Pleasant.

According to Jarman, funds raised at Drive4Food events support operations ranging from the Kid Pack program supplying food to elementary school students at risk of going without over the weekend, to replacing inefficient equipment, to just keeping the lights burning.

Drive4Food is registered with the State of Utah Division of Consumer Protection. The group says 99 percent of all donations go to the Sanpete Pantry.

For more information call 462-3006.