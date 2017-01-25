Get free help filling out your taxes from IRS and VITA

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Sanpete residents can count on getting a hand filing their taxes this year with free tax preparation help from the “Earn It, Keep It, Save It” coalition, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the IRS.

The free tax help is available for those who have low to moderate income ($54,000 or less), seniors, disabled individuals or those with English as their second language.

Local tax volunteers have been certified through the IRS VITA program to prepare basic tax returns, provide information on credits, deductions and allowable expenses that taxpayers may be eligible for and electronically file both federal and state tax returns at no charge.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is an important item tax volunteers will be checking to see if area residents are eligible for. The EITC is for Utahns who work but don’t make a lot of money. In 2016, if you made $53,505 or less, you may qualify for this refundable credit. Refundable means even if you didn’t have any federal income tax withheld on wages earned, you could still get a refund.

According to the IRS, the EITC could be worth as much as $6,269 for a married couple with three or more children.

Sanpete residents seeking free tax help need to bring with them photo identification for themselves (and their spouses); valid Social Security Numbers or Individual Tax Identification Numbers for each person listed on the tax return; all wage and earnings statements; interest, dividend or miscellaneous income and/or mortgage interest paid statements if applicable, the Form 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace Statement; proof of health insurance; amounts paid for day care and the day care provider’s identifying number ; a copy of last year’s tax return (if available) and any other information concerning income and expenses for 2016. If filing jointly, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.

The programs are not able to provide help with business tax returns or complex individual income tax returns. Free tax help sites are conveniently located in the community at neighborhood centers, libraries, schools, shopping malls and other nearby locations.

Please contact the Regional Coordinator, Shara Bastian, at 435-893-0735 regarding tax help site locations, dates and times open, etc.