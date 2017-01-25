Inside Our Schools

1-26-2017

Fairview Elementary

Students will attend an internet safety assembly geared toward teaching kids how to remain safe and avoid personal harm on or off the world-wide-web.

Parents are encouraged to attend a Community Council meeting at 1 p.m. at the school. The council will discuss upcoming events and possible concerns parents should be informed of.

North Sanpete High

The Hope Squad will hold an assembly on Friday, Jan. 26 as a way to remind students of their options during tough times and to encourage other student to reach out to kids in need.

As a reminder, the first round of ACT practice testing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 and Monday, Feb. 6. Please make sure your junior is signed up and well prepared for this college readiness practice exam. It will serve as a way to help parents understand where their student might need extra study time. The test will begin at 1 p.m. A bus will be available to take students home at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.

A Sadie Hawkins Dance is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The dance is girl’s choice. That means ladies will ask boys to the dance and provide the matching attire.

North Sanpete Middle School

Parents are invited to take their students to Gear Up parent night at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 on the North Sanpete High School campus. Gear Up advisor Heather Haffen will make a presentation to parents followed by other activities.

Mt. Pleasant Elementary

Community council will be at 3:30 p.m. at the school on Thursday, Jan 19. Parents with children in the school are encouraged to attend so they know what’s going on in their child’s school and to offer any suggestions.

Faculty and staff ask parents to please send their children to school with coats due to extreme temperatures and weather. Please put your child’s name on the inside of his or her coats, along with gloves, snow boots, scarves, etc. so lost items can be identified.

For parents who wish for their child to remain inside for recess due to a cold, earache or other illness, please send a signed note explaining why.

Spring City Elementary

Parent teacher conferences are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31. If you haven’t received an appointment time, or need to change your appointment time, please contact the school to make arrangements.

Manti Elementary

Students, parents and siblings are invited to attend a free night of stories and refreshments at a PTA-sponsored story night on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas and bring a pillow and blanket for comfort

Kids can return to school the next morning in the pajamas or dressed as a sea creature (no bathing suits, please) with his or her pillow and blanket to celebrate Readasaurus’ birthday on Friday, Jan. 27. Kids will play games during lunch hour.

Parent Teachers Conferences will be on Thursday, Feb. 2. Students will be dismissed at noon, so a brunch will be served in place of a lunch. On Friday, Feb. 3 there will be no school and parent teachers conferences will continue. If you cannot make your appointment time, please call the school to make arrangements.

Gunnison Valley Elementary

Kids have been working hard to complete his or her Science Fair projects, which were due yesterday. Today, parents are invited to attend the school to see all of the kids’ works of science.

Ephraim Middle School

Valogram sales are just around the corner. Sales will begin on Jan. 31 and follow each Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 9. Parents can even visit the school to purchase a Valogram if they choose. Packages will be delivered to students on Valentine’s Day. Please keep an eye out for more details.

Moroni Elementary