Lady Bulldogs completely owned by No. Sevier, 83-28

Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-26-2017

SALINA—There’s not much you can say to soften the blow from the beating the Lady Bulldogs took last week against top-ranked North Sevier.

North Sevier toyed with the Gunnison girls basketball team en route to an 83-28 victory that looked to be over before long.

The Lady Bulldogs were outscored 50-13 at halftime and 70-18 at the end of the third. The Lady Wolves, second only to unbeaten Emery in region standings, had their most productive offensive game of their season.

For Gunnison head coach Melissa Sorensen, the dilemma was simple. “We were not mentally prepared to play one of the top teams in the state,” she said.

Gunnison was in the game without its top scorer, sophomore Jaida King, who averages just over seven points per game. Another King took the reigns as sophomore Paige King led with six points in her absence.

Gunnison’s loss makes North Sevier undefeated against teams in Sanpete County, having beaten the Lady Bulldogs and Manti in region, and North Sanpete during the 3A-2A Preview last December.

The divide between region powers and stragglers grows even more. With Emery and North Sevier eyeing the 2A Championship and San Juan keeping up in region play, the Bulldogs are struggling to stay in the region picture.

It’s not over yet for Gunnison. Standing at 2-3 in region play, the Lady Bulldogs will play three games in the next week. After traveling to play at San Juan tomorrow, they will continue on the road against Grand on Saturday. Gunnison beat Grand in their last matchup, 36-35. They then return home to face top-ranked Emery next Tuesday at 7 p.m.