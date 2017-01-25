Lady Hawks drop game to Juab, but glad to have starters back in the game

Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-26-2017

MT. PLEASANT—It’s easy to get down about losses, but as far as last week’s loss to Juab is concerned, the Lady Hawks have cause for joy.

The North Sanpete girls basketball team saw both of their stars back on the court together for the first time since early December as senior Angela Clayton returned from a shoulder dislocation and junior Catherine Lund appeared fully recovered from a concussion in December. Despite that, the Lady Hawks still struggled against Juab, ranked fifth in 3A, in a 41-28 loss.

The right-handed Clayton, one of North Sanpete’s top scorers, played with her left hand most of the game but still managed to contribute six points, second only to Lund’s eight points. The Hawks collectively shot very well from the charity strip to keep them competitive, going 15 of 19 from the line.

“We are starting to play a lot better,” head coach Randi Griffith said. “We are limiting turnovers and playing better defense, but we are struggling to score. The team has started taking the right steps to recover. We just have to continue working and focusing on defense and have some confidence on the offensive side of the ball.”

Even though the return of their starters provides some positivity, for now, the struggling Lady Hawks have plenty of work to do to make up for lost time. Now, holders of a nine-game losing streak, the Lady Hawks are 0-3 in region play and face an uphill battle against a tough 3A region with three of the top five teams in the state.

North Sanpete’s homestand continues as they played Canyon View on Tuesday and will be at home against fourth-ranked Carbon tonight at 7 p.m.