McFarland scheduled to enter new plea, could resolve murders

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-26-2017

MANTI—Logan McFarland, the suspect in the murders of LeRoy and Dorothy Fullwood of Mt. Pleasant, was scheduled for court yesterday to enter a plea that could resolve the case. The hearing was scheduled after the paper went to press this week.

McFarland entered a plea of “not guilty” in September of last year. If he enters a different plea from the one already entered, his options are “guilty” or “no contest,” both of which would make him responsible for the murders, which happened just before New Year’s in 2011.

McFarland is facing six felony charges, including two counts of aggravated murder. McFarland tried to rob the Fullwood household to get money for drugs. The robbery apparently went badly, and authorities say McFarland shot the Fullwoods to death during the botched crime.

Sanpete County Attorney Brody Keisel has said repeatedly he was aiming for the death penalty for McFarland, which led to the State of Utah assigned McFarland two death-penalty- qualified attorneys.

Is the death penalty off the table if McFarland pleads guilty? What this new entry of plea means for the case will be reported in our next issue.