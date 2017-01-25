NSHS recognizes outstanding students at special event Jan. 19

Daniela Vazquez

Staff writer

1-26-2017

MT PLEASANT—North Sanpete High School faculty and staff recognized some of the school’s outstanding students at a special ceremony held Thursday, Jan. 19.

The student body and parents filled the auditorium as various faculty and staff members announced the students who he or she felt were deserving of such awards.

“We have so many great students here at North Sanpete, and it’s a pleasure to get to honor some of them,” Brad Bentley, NSHS science teacher, said.

The school awarded students with certificates of achievement across a broad spectrum of categories, including ACT 30+, an award reserved for students who scored 30 or higher on the ACT, a college readiness exam.

Honoring outstanding students has been a long-standing tradition at NSHS, although the event had been previously held in the evening with only parents and loved ones in attendance.

It was only two years ago that administrators, faculty and staff decided to hold the ceremony during school hours so they could recognize students in front of the entire student body.

“We wanted all the students to see the ceremony and give them something to aim for, as well as to better recognize those students who got awards,” Bentley said. “It’s important for them to be recognized in front of their parents, teachers and peers.”

Assistant Principal Jeff Erickson told the students about the “determination and grits” that is required to rise above in each of the departments and classrooms, and congratulated the recipients in closing.

According to Erickson, students will be recognized once again at another semester awards assembly later in the school year, possibly in May.