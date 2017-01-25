Wasatch girls remain undefeated after win over Rowland Hall, 71-30

Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-26-2017

SALT LAKE CITY—Times continue to be good for the Lady Tigers, now standing at 6-0 overall for the first time.

The Wasatch Academy girls basketball team posted an easy runaway victory to improve to 2-0 in region play, walloping Rowland Hall, 71-30. The Lady Tigers never gave the Winged Lionesses a chance, leading 44-12 at halftime and only committing a single shooting foul to show off a clean, disciplined defense.

Wasatch boasted three double-digit scorers in the game led by junior Manu Oliviera with 21 points, while junior Mari Zanelatto contributed 18 points and junior Vanessa Medina added another 16. Oliviera is currently averaging an astounding 23.5 points per game.

The Lady Tigers started region play late, but still lead the region even ahead of undefeated Layton Christian Academy. Wasatch holds the lead due to the magnitude of their wins. The Lady Tigers have only had one game that was decided by less than 15 points and have an average margin of victory of 30 points per game.

The Lady Tiger now have a three-game home stand. They played Layton Christian in a battle of the unbeaten on Tuesday (scores next week) and will play against American Prep Academy tonight at 7 p.m.