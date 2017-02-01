Bulldog struggles continue with pair of tough losses

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-2-2017

GUNNISON—The second round of region play has not gone as planned so far for the Bulldogs, who added more to the wrong side of the win-loss column last week.

Gunnison’s boys varsity basketball team caught no breaks in games against San Juan and Grand over the weekend, losing both games by scores of 66-47 and 57-43, respectively. The losses put the Bulldogs with a 1-6 region record, 8-9 overall, after starting the season 6-1.

The Bulldogs came out excited to get a second shot at their region slate, but the Broncos doused the flame quickly, icing the game behind 12 made three-pointers. Seniors Drew Hill and Cole Stewart led the Bulldogs with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Hill was equally impressive from range with four threes.

Grand was a different story with a similar ending. Gunnison showed resilience against the Red Devils in a back and forth game. The Bulldogs led at halftime, 30-27, and maintained that lead at the end of the third, 41-39, but it was all downhill from there. Grand took over the fourth, outscoring the Bulldogs, 18-2 in the last quarter to run away with the win.

“We have struggled all season long to put four quarters together,” head coach Ben Hill said.

Against Grand, Drew once again led the scoring effort with 18 points, while fellow senior Gage Mogle chipped in another 10.

It doesn’t get much easier down the stretch for Gunnison, who played Emery last night (score next week). Their last home game is tomorrow night against rival Manti at 7 p.m.