Hawks drop one, but get revenge against Dinos

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-2-2017

PRICE—The Hawks are developing quite the penchant for surprising people after a brilliant win over Carbon.

North Sanpete Hawks varsity basketball team didn’t start their week well, losing 64-56 to Canyon View, but certainly ended on a positive note with the upset victory over the Dinos, 61-46. The win gave North Sanpete a winning record in region at 3-2, good enough for second place in the increasingly tight Region 12 standings. The 15-point win is the largest margin for the Hawks this season, who have turned around their struggling season just in time.

Top-ranked Canyon View taught North Sanpete a valuable lesson in that some holes just can’t be dug out of quick enough. Down by 20 at the end of the third quarter, the Hawks made a furious comeback attempt, outscoring the Falcons, 24-12, in the final quarter, unfortunately not enough to affect the outcome. While sophomore Shawn Taylor scored 17 points, the rarely-mentioned senior center Kaleb Bailey flexed his muscles beneath the basket en route to a 19-point performance to lead the Hawks. Bailey also grabbed seven rebounds.

Whatever magic North Sanpete conjured up in the last quarter against the Falcons was still in their system two days later when the Hawks took down Carbon on their own court. North Sanpete controlled the game from start to finish in the matchup, not being outscored in any quarter and topping 60 points for the first time in six games. Junior Spencer Steadman led with a monster night, scoring 23 points, while Bailey impressed again, chipping in 12.

The Hawks, who played Juab last night (score next week), will be on the road against Richfield tomorrow night at 7 p.m. before returning home for their final game against Canyon View next Wednesday at 7 p.m.