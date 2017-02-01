King powers Lady Bulldogs to third Region triumph

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-2-2017

MOAB—For at least one game, sophomore Jaida King taught everyone a lesson in shooting.

The Lady Bulldogs’ sophomore put on an offensive clinic last Saturday as the Gunnison girls basketball team beat Grand County. King netted a career and season-high 27 points on the Red Devils behind five three-pointers.

The one-woman show kept Gunnison ahead of Grand nearly the entire game. Gunnison led at the end of the first quarter 14-4 and maintained a steady lead all the way to the end. The Lady Bulldogs’ 16 made field goals are their highest mark since the second game of the season, while they managed over 40 points for the first time in 13 games.

The win puts Gunnison in fourth-place in region 15 standings with a 3-4 record, a big surprise to early season predictions. Gunnison was picked by many polls to finish last in region. “We are exceeding expectations,” head coach Melissa Sorensen said.

Gunnison’s win helped patch up any wounds that might have been left open after the Lady Bulldogs lost their rematch with San Juan the day before, 54-34. Gunnison struggled mightily at the free-throw line, shooting 7-20 on foul shots, leaving many to wonder what could have been. Sophomore Sheridan Sorensen led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points.

The Lady Bulldogs played Emery last Tuesday (score next week) and will be traveling for its rematch with rival Manti tonight at 7 p.m.