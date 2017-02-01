Lady Templars have best quarter of the season against top-seeded Emery

Bob Bahlmann

Staff writer

2-2-2017

CASTLE DALE—Although the game was no longer in question when the Manti girls basketball team went on a run at Emery on Thursday, Jan. 26, the Lady Templars had a 23 point fourth quarter in their 69-34 loss to the Spartans.

Leading 37-2 at the half, the 15-1 Spartans went to their bench early, but the Templars exhibited their trademark tenacity and played their hearts out in the final eight minutes of the game.

“They played much better in the second half,” said coach Roger Watson.

Ashton Wood got a steal and a layup to open the final quarter. Howe got a nice assist from Keslee Cox for the second score, and the Templars were on a roll.

In the eight-minute span, Leah Howe got good passes to set up her spin move in the paint. She had nine of her team-high ten points in the fourth. Auri Squire had four of her six points.

Howe was one rebound away from a double-double with 10 points and nine boards. Cox had six points and eight rebounds. Auri Squire also had six points. Amie Squire had five points, Amber Naylor joined wood and LaRiah Rosser with two each, and Kjerstin Birch hit a free throw.

This week, Manti hosted Grand on Tuesday. Game results were not available at press time, but if the Templars kept up the momentum of their past three games, they had a good chance of earning their first region win of the season against the Red Devils. Today will see Manti traveling to Gunnison to play the Lady Bulldogs. Earlier this year, Manti lost to Gunnison by nine in a close game played on Templar turf.