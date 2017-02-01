Lady Tigers polish off three more foes

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-2-2017

MT. PLEASANT—Region 14 is the Lady Tigers world, and every other team simply lives in it.

Wasatch girls basketball picked up three more dominating wins over region foes last week with wins over Layton Christian, American Preparatory Academy (APA), and Rockwell by scores of 62-41, 81-35, and 65-12, respectively. The Lady Tigers’ flawless 9-0 record was enough to earn them a No. 4 ranking in 2A, per Deseret News polls.

While APA and Rockwell presented little challenge to the Lady Tigers, Layton Christian entered their matchup with Wasatch on Tuesday, Jan. 24, undefeated. It seemed to matter little to the Lady Tigers, who gradually dismantled the region leaders behind a stunning 32-point performance by junior Manu Oliviera, her second 30-plus-point game of the season. Junior Mari Zanelatto backed her up with 12 points.

Against APA, Zanelatto again scored 12 points, this time backing up a quality performance from junior Vanessa Medina, who led with 32 points, her first 30-plus-point game.

Stifling defense led the Lady Tigers over Rockwell, who were held scoreless in the second quarter. Five players scored in double figures for Wasatch, led by 13 points each from Medina and sophomore Courtney Condie, her season-high.

As amazing of a season as it has been for Wasatch, head coach Coke Whiteworth says that his girls remain focused more than ever. In fact, Whiteworth says that going undefeated is not even the real target.

“Our girls have worked very hard this year, and we feel really good about what we’ve learned so far and where we feel like we are going,” Whiteworth said, “but our focus is definitely not on trying for a certain number of wins or trying to go undefeated. We have a solid group of returning players from last year, and some new girls who all really believe in the process of working hard and working together to get better every day. We try to focus on the goals we have set for ourselves and the things we can control, like effort and enthusiasm.”

Having gone unbeaten through the first round of region play, Wasatch gets set to play everyone once more, still looking to get better as they inevitably prepare for stiffer competition in the 2A playoffs.

“I think the most important thing right now is to focus on getting better every day so that we are playing our very best at the end of the season,” Whiteworth said.

The Lady Tigers are on a road trip and played Layton Christian last Tuesday (score next week). They will face Rockwell and APA again tonight and tomorrow before returning home next Tuesday to face Waterford at 7 p.m.