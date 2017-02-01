Mt. Pleasant capital improvement projects
James Tilson
Staff writer
2-2-2017
MT PLEASANT—Mayor David Blackham gave updates on progress of capital improvement projects in the city during a Mt Pleasaant City Council meeting last week:
- The city hopes to begin construction on the new aquatic center on Feb. 1. That target will depend on the weather. While the city had hoped to open the pool by Memorial Day, it is now looking like Labor Day will be more realistic.
- The city filed a CDBG application in support of plans to possibly renovate the old elementary school. The city hasn’t received any response to its application yet.
- The North Sanpete School District has not updated the city regarding whether it has made any progress on a possible sale of the building to developers from California.
- The Shopko Store developers have reaffirmed their commitment to build a store in Mt. Pleasant. They have informed Mayor Blackham that they have been so busy with plans to renovate their existing stores that they have yet to move on to plans for new stores.
- The developers of the Railroad Depot are awaiting an appraisal to move forward with their plans.