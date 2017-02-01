Wasatch taken down hard by Huskies, 106-80

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-2-2017

CHINO HILLS, CA—Wasatch experienced first-hand over the weekend why Chino Hill, Calif. is called the top team in the country.

The Tigers traveled to face the California powerhouse in the Rolling Hills Prep State Review and came away with their harshest loss of the season, falling 106-80 to the Huskies. Wasatch is the 58th team in a row to lose to Chino Hills.

The Tigers were paralyzed early on in the score-fest. Chino dominated the game from start to finish behind monster performances from brothers LaMelo and Liangelo Ball, who combined for 65 points and 15 threes. LaMelo and LiAngelo are the brothers of UCLA star player Lonzo Ball, who is a highly-rated NBA prospect and was in attendance that evening.

Senior Josip Vrankic led the Tigers with 26 points, while junior Emmanuel Akot scored 17 and senior Damion Squire chipped in 13. It is the last time this season that the Tigers will play out-of-state.

Currently, Wasatch sports a 19-4 record and is still ranked No. 1 in the state of Utah by Deseret News polls. Upcoming, the Tigers will return home to play Layton Christian this Saturday at 7 p.m.