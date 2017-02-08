Chocolate lovers, gather to the festival this week

Robert Stevens

Managing editor

2-9-2017

FAIRVIEW—Lovers looking for something sweet to give their sweetheart on Valentine’s Day can find it at Fairview’s third annual Chocolate Festival held tomorrow and Saturday.

The festival will be held in the Peterson Dance Hall at 65 South State Street and will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. both days.

There will be vendors on hand selling a variety of sweets, laser engraved temple carvings, jewelry, children’s books, kitchen items and more.

Entertainment will be provided by students of the Excel Dance Studio in Fairview on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Butch Heth and Steve Anderson will be performing on their guitars on Friday from 1-4 p.m. and on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. The Three Singing Bishops, Kevin Anderson, Gary Arnoldson and Larry Seely will perform on Saturday from 2-3 p.m.

Soup made by Fairview Economic Development will be available in the kitchen.