Emery runs away from Gunnison 73-36

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-9-2017

GUNNISON—The Lady Bulldogs showed promise for the future despite a 73-36 dismantling at the hands of the first-place Emery Lady Spartans.

The Gunnison girls basketball team never had much of a chance in the lopsided affair, down by 15 at the end of the first, but had some good moments before all was said and done. Sophomores Paige and Jaida King co-led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points apiece.

While the result looked like a foregone conclusion early on, the Bulldogs had a momentary comeback effort in the second quarter when down 19-4, Gunnison surged for a head-turning 13-2 scoring run that brought them within four shortly before the first half was closing. The Lady Spartans promptly turned the game back around by outscoring Gunnison, 11-1 in the last few minutes, gutting the Lady Bulldogs offensive surge with steal after steal.

The second half played far more as expected of this Emery team, blowing out Gunnison, 41-18 in the second half en route to the victory.

“We had a better game against Emery than we did a few weeks ago,” head coach Melissa Sorensen said. “Our ball movement was excellent all throughout the game.

Gunnison ends its regular season at home against North Sevier tonight at 7 p.m.