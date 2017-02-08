Hawks beat Wasps 57-51, then fall to Richfield 52-44

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-9-2017

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete boys basketball team came away with a season-defining win last week against their cross-county rivals, Juab.

Thanks to one of the most balanced offensive efforts of the Hawks’ season, the Hawks persevered in a tough matchup against the Wasps that was neck-and-neck from start to finish, pulling away at the very end for a 57-51 victory.

Junior Spencer Steadman led North Sanpete in scoring with 16 points, while sophomore Shawn Taylor added 14. Also, senior Kaleb Bailey added 11 points, while junior Jalen Sorensen made three three-pointers en route to another 11.

Though the game was perpetually close, Juab maintained a lead and control of the game for most of the first half, leading by five at the end of the first quarter. Near the end of the second, North Sanpete began gaining offensive traction with solid outside shooting, enough to tie up the game at halftime, 23-23.

The second half saw a fire in the eyes of the resurgent Hawks, who matched a hot-shooting pair of Juab players blow for blow, never giving up ground. The defensive presence of Bailey at center forced the Wasps outside, and they managed 10 made threes by game’s end. Nevertheless, the Hawks took over in the end, going ahead by as much as 10 in the latter part of the fourth quarter, and did enough at the foul line to seal the win.

As thrilling of a victory as it was, North Sanpete’s luck ran out in their next game, falling in an upset to third-place Richfield last Friday, 52-44. Despite a solid 11-point night from Bailey, who has scored in double figures in four straight games, the Hawks could not withstand a 25-point outburst from Richfield’s top player, and they watched their first quarter lead slip away ever the course of the game.

Had the Hawks won the game, they would have been in good position to claim region with another win. The Hawks played first-place Canyon View last night (score next week) to take a crack at a possible region title. They now await state playoff seeding.