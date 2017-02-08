Lady Hawks drop to 1-6 in region play following losses to Juab, Richfield

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-9-2017

MT. PLEASANT—The Lady Hawks are catching no breaks, having lost their last three games.

North Sanpete’s girls basketball team dropped to a paltry 1-6 region record following losses to Juab and Richfield this past week, losing by respective scores of 27-21 and 43-29.

“Last week’s game were tough games,” head coach Randi Griffith said. “I feel that the team has made some huge strides in getting better and we are working as a team. They are really battling through a tough season and showing a lot of character in the fight that they are putting into games.”

The Lady Hawks’ offensive woes continue to be on display as they failed to eclipse the threshold of 30 points in a game for the seventh and eighth times this season, and have only scored over 40 once in their last 11 games.

North Sanpete’s defensive effort kept them in the game against the 4-2 Juab Lady Wasps. The Lady Hawks held Juab to only four players in the scoring column on the night, but couldn’t get enough done on their end of the court to seal what would have been a quality win for the struggling team. Junior Catherine Lund led the team with six points.

The next game, North Sanpete got a taste of state-level competition in Richfield, and it did not go down smoothly. Richfield methodically dismantled the Lady Hawks to give them their 15th loss. Ryann Tapia and Lund led the Hawks in scoring with five points each.

North Sanpete is still not in last place in the region standings courtesy of a winless Canyon View squad. They played the Lady Falcons last Tuesday (score next week).

Griffith said, “Our biggest problem keeping us from winning games right now is we are really struggling to put the ball through the hoop. We are getting good luck we just have to finish. I feel that our defense has become really strong we are just waiting for our offense to catch up.”