Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Mia Giselle Miramontes was born to Miguel and Brenda Miramontes of Centerfield on Feb. 2, 2017. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.

Emeryiell Esther Wilson was born to Grant and Elizabeth Wilson of Gunnison on Feb. 4, 2017. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.