Hawks season ends on downer with 51-29 loss to Caynon View

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-16-2017

MT. PLEASANT—Last Wednesday’s game did not go right at all for the Hawks, coming away with a loss to Canyon View, 51-29, to end the regular season.

North Sanpete’s boys basketball team had all sorts of issues in the ugly game that was looking to be a good matchup between two of the top teams in Region 12, but Canyon View capitalized on everything the Hawks did wrong.

North Sanpete found themselves in an early hole when the Falcons trounced them in the first quarter, 21-10. Though the Hawks got back within eight in the second, Canyon View jumped only further ahead in the third quarter, 17-4. Canyon View outscored the Hawks, 28-13 in the second half.

North Sanpete’s leading scorer, senior Kaleb Bailey, only managed nine points, breaking his streak of double-digit games at four. Of Bailey’s 126 points on the season, 62 of them have come in his last five games. Sophomore Shawn Taylor had seven points and nine rebounds.

The loss ends North Sanpete’s regular season at 6-15 with a 4-4 region mark, dropping them from second to fourth in the region standings, ahead of only rival Juab.

North Sanpete does qualify for the 3A state tournament. In the upper bracket, the Hawks will face Stansbury at home tomorrow night at 7 p.m. The Stallions have a 7-13 record and finished third in region 10.