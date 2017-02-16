Lady Badger’s wins on the road bolster team to face top-ranked foe this weekend

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-16-2017

EPHRAIM—Snow College’s women’s basketball team earned an impressive pair of wins against Utah State-Eastern and Colorado Northwestern last week, beating them, 77-48 and 66-56, respectively.

The impressive blowout of the USU-Eastern was a much-needed spark of confidence for the Lady Badgers, who curbed a three-game losing streak with the win. It is the third time the Lady Badgers have beaten the Lady Golden Eagles this season.

“Our performance at USUE was one of the most complete games we’ve played as a team,” head coach Mike Russell said. “We controlled the game from the tip, and we withstood every Eastern run by going on one of our own. To win on the road, in the fashion that we did, against a talented team says a lot about the direction we’re headed as a program.”

Snow never truly left the game in doubt, already leading 21-11 at the end of the first quarter. Though the Lady Eagles kept on the Lady Badgers’ trail through most of the game, the Lady Badgers never let them get much closer before blowing them out in the end with a 24-7 fourth quarter for the win.

The Lady Badgers got a lot of work done at the foul line, shooting 24-28 in a foul-laden game on both sides. The Lady Eagles could not capitalize on their end, only shooting 19-31. USU-E also had minimal production out of their bench, who only shot 1-19 on the day.

Overall, Snow shot 46 percent for the game while stifling the Lady Eagles’ offense down to only 22 percent shooting. Freshman Tayviah Ah-Quin led all scorers with 24 points, while freshman Harley Hansen managed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Freshmen Madison Mooring and Lindsay Cook added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Freshman Jasmin Chaves also had 10 rebounds off the bench. Snow overwhelmingly outrebounded USU-E, 48-31.

Against CNCC, the Lady Badgers had their vengeance after their previous home loss to the Lady Spartans two weeks ago. Seven free throws and an extra three made the difference in a defensive battle as Snow picked up the win in comeback fashion.

Down 11 early in the first quarter, the Lady Badgers fought their way back to a 22-17 deficit to end the first. They then commenced an air raid in the second, outscoring the Lady Spartans 23-8 before halftime to take a 40-30 lead. Snow never looked back en route to the 10-point victory.

Two Lady Badgers earned double-doubles on the day. Mooring had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Hansen picked 15 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Kayla Hugie added 14 points.

“Overall, we’re very happy to get the wins, but we also have to be subjective to continue making improvements,” Russell said. “We’re in a good spot right now, and we just have to continue getting better.”

Snow travels to face Southern Idaho today before traveling to face No. 5-ranked Salt Lake on Saturday at 3 p.m.