Lady Bulldogs lose to Wolves, but coach sees improvement

Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-16-2017

GUNNISON—While the result didn’t look a whole lot prettier, Gunnison girls basketball head coach Melissa Sorensen is pleased with what she saw in her team last week.

Despite a 57-22 drubbing at the hands of North Sevier once again, the Lady Bulldogs showed better defensive effort and a better second half against one of the top 2A teams in Utah. North Sevier had beaten Gunnison in their last meeting, 83-26.

Gunnison, with the loss, moves to 3-7 in region play and 6-15 on their season.

The Lady Bulldogs were completely overwhelmed and outmatched in the first quarter, as North Sevier outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 26-2, in that quarter alone. The Lady Wolves held a 43-12 advantage at halftime. The second half didn’t fare much better on offense for Gunnison, but the Lady Bulldogs finally pulled together a defense and held the hot-shooting Wolves to a mere 14 points in the second half.

In her last regular season game as a Bulldog, senior Jerusha Miner led her team with nine points.

Gunnison has qualified for the first round of the 2A state tournament with their record. Their first matchup is anything but soft, however, as they will be traveling to Orem to face Layton Christian Academy, who finished second in a powerful region 14 race with a record reflecting 9-1 in region, 17-5 overall.