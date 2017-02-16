Manti athlete honored as 2016 Girl’s Soccer Player of the Year

Bob Bahlmann

Staff writer

2-16-2017

MANTI—Some of the sting of an injury-shortened basketball season was reduced for Jamie Bawden on Feb. 2 when Mid-Utah Radio honored Bawden as the 2016 Girl’s Soccer Player of the Year.

The honor happened during the halftime events of the Manti/Gunnison basketball game.

Bawden, who underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon on Jan. 30, was joined by her mother, Merianne and brother, Justin at the presentation of the award. She was selected by radio listeners from across the state and received 978 of the 1500 votes cast. She also swept the broadcaster voting and won the coaches vote before winning the listener vote.

Bawden led the Templars in goals scored and helped her team win the Region 15 Championship and earn a trip to the quarterfinals in the 2A tournament. Her 30 goals were the second highest in the state at the 2A level and fourth in Utah overall. Her most prolific game was a five-goal effort in Manti’s 7-0 shutout of Emery