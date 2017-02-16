OHV, health, and child abuse registry being sponsored by Rep. Derrin

The 45-day General Session is a busy time on Capitol Hill, and I have been fortunate to spend a few minutes of that time with some youth city council members and students from our district. I am honored to have visited with them and feel lucky to have spent time with leaders of the future.

The Utah Constitution designates an annual 45-day session for legislators to consider potential laws that will affect our state. I have met with many constituents, lawmakers, and committees over the past year. This session I have introduced three pieces of legislation. HB0051, HB0125 and HB0149.

HB 51: Off-highway Vehicle Amendments updates provisions to comply with the DNR’s off-highway vehicle current practices. The bill updates chapter 41-code language and reduces some government oversight. The bill has successfully passed the House Transportation Committee and the Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee as well as the House floor with unanimous support. HB 51 is currently on the Senate Consent Calendar waiting for the Senate consideration.

HB 125: Student Residency Amendments, allows children to continue their education at times when they are seeking health services from outside of their district. HB 125 only affects about six children a year such as an ill student who is confined to Salt Lake for cancer treatment. A family shouldn’t have to choose between education and health services. Senator Okerlund has joined me as the Senate floor Sponsor. I appreciate his support.

HB 149S01: Miley’s bill, named after a three-year-old constituent in Manti, establishes a Child Abuse Registry. This bill will add those convicted of child abuse felonies to a state registry. If the bill passes and is signed by Governor Herbert Utah will be the second state with this information made public for our citizens. This bill is designed to keep children safe, inform parents, and prevent future child abuse.

I am happy to report that this bill has passed the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee and is waiting on the House Third Reading Calendar. I am excited to see it there. I would like to thank Miley’s family. They have attended and encouraged every step of this journey from tragedy to Capitol Hill. Thank you, Miley. You are inspiring!

During this session I am serving on the House Education Committee; House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee; and I serve as the House Vice-Chair for the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee. The committee assignments are challenging.

I want to thank all of my constituents. Many of you have reached out to me about bills that you are passionate about, and I appreciate it. I have heard from numerous constituents supporting and opposing a wide verity of legislation. Thank you. I really mean that. We won’t all agree on every bill, but I will work hard to represent Sanpete and Juab Counties honorably.

There is no place like home,

Rep. Derrin R. Owens